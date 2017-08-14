Eagles Home Opener on Friday

Southern Door will kick off their 2017 football schedule with a home game on Friday Night. The Eagles (10-1) won the Packerland Conference title last year and were knocked out of the playoffs by Winnebago Lutheran in Level 2. Head coach Pat McCarty said that he likes the kids they have returning and also likes the overall personality of this years team. The Eagles will have a new starting quarterback as Kyle Daoust will run the attack….
Southern Door returns first team unanimous selection Derik LeCaptain to the offensive backfield as he led the team in both rushing (1,053 yards / 13TD) and receiving (794 yards / 9TD) last season. Coach McCarty says that he expects to have a balanced offense again this season….
The Eagles had five all conference first team defenders last year as they allowed only one opponent to score multiple touchdowns against them. But their only returning all conference defender is Nick McCarty, who is changing positions this season….
The Eagles beat Winneconne, 32-6, last year and open the season against the Wolves in Brussels on Friday Night.