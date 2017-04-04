Eagles Hold Off Kewaunee

Southern Door beat Kewaunee, 4-3, in a Packerland Conference baseball game in Kewaunee on Tuesday. The Eagles were limited to two hits (Nick LeCaptain/Tyler Kroll) but took advantage of 10 walks by Storm pitching in winning the league opener. Southern Door took a 4-1 lead to the bottom of the 6th inning but Travis Miller and Wes Gallenberger had RBI base hits as Kewaunee closed to within a run. Winning pitcher Tory Jandrin went the first six innings for for the Eagles and Cody Kissinger pitched a scoreless 7th for the save. Miller and Lincoln Barta had two hits each for Kewaunee.