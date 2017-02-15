Maroons No Match For Eagles

Posted on February 15, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Southern Door overcame a slow start to beat Menominee, 78-62,  in a non-conference boys basketball game on Tuesday Night.  The Eagles (16-3) used a 13-4 surge in the first half and took their first lead with 6:55 to play in the first half.  Nick LeCaptain led Southern Door with 22 points while Kyle Daoust added 18 and Derik LeCaptain scored 16.  Levi Kempka led the Maroons (5-10) with 20 points and Hunter Hass added 17.

Boys
Algoma 64
Kewaunee 57

NEWCHS 66
Sevastopol 61

Girls
Luxemburg-Casco 62
Denmark 58
*Jenna Jorgensen 13, Alexis Dorner 12

Door County Medical Center
Sports Schedule
Advertisement
Posted in Sports, Sports Ticker | Tagged , , |

Comments are closed.

Related Articles