Maroons No Match For Eagles

Southern Door overcame a slow start to beat Menominee, 78-62, in a non-conference boys basketball game on Tuesday Night. The Eagles (16-3) used a 13-4 surge in the first half and took their first lead with 6:55 to play in the first half. Nick LeCaptain led Southern Door with 22 points while Kyle Daoust added 18 and Derik LeCaptain scored 16. Levi Kempka led the Maroons (5-10) with 20 points and Hunter Hass added 17.

Boys

Algoma 64

Kewaunee 57

NEWCHS 66

Sevastopol 61

Girls

Luxemburg-Casco 62

Denmark 58

*Jenna Jorgensen 13, Alexis Dorner 12