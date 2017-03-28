Eagles Dominate Opener

Southern Door beat Notre Dame, 14-1, in a non-conference softball season opener in Brussels on Tuesday. The Eagles scored four runs in the first inning as Hannah Mallien hit a two run double while Grace LeGrave and Lexy Wery added RBI singles. The Eagles pulled away with four runs in the second inning, two in the third and four more in the fourth to end the game with the mercy rule. LeGrave (3RBI), Wery, Teyah Bertrand and Megan Pavlik (2RBI) all had two hits for Southern Door while Carina Renard added a two run double and Gabby Atkins scored three runs. Mallien pitched the first three innings and Wery the final two for the Eagles. Sophie LeMeiux had two hits and an RBI for the Tritons.