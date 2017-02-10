Eagles Cruise

The Southern Door girls basketball team rolled to a 63-15 win over Sturgeon Bay in a Packerland Conference game in Sturgeon Bay on Friday Night. The Eagles (11-1, 15-4) led 11-0 early and were never threatened. Meghan LaCrosse scored a game high 16 points while Megan Pavlik added 11 while freshmen Jackie Atkins and Kendie Dantoin both scored the first points of their varsity careers. Hailey DeGrave scored 5 points to lead the Clippers.

Girls

Algoma 55

NEW Lutheran 40

Boys

Luxemburg-Casco 79

Freedom 66

*Bryce Tekulve 26, Mitchell Jandrin 25, Jacob Wotruba 14, Nathan Coisman 10