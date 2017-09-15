Eagles Cruise Past Wolves

Posted on September 15, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Southern Door took advantage of six Algoma turnovers and blew past the Wolves, 49-0, on Friday in Brussels.  Kyle Malcore recovered a fumble and the Eagles drove 66 yards on their opening series that was finished by an Adam Gutschow 1 yard run.  Kyle Daoust threw touchdown passes to Andrew Montana and Sam Gerend and Derik LeCaptain added a pair of rushing touchdowns.  Jason Columb returned a fumble 42 yards for a Southern Door (3-0, 4-1) touchdown and Daoust recovered a punt for the final score of the night.

Scoreboard
Sturgeon Bay 41
Coleman 6
*Ethan Knipfer- 294 yards passing / 2 TD; Jared Van Bramer- 6 cathces 219 yards / 2 TD; Ryan Jacobson- 2 rushing TD; Anthony Moore- 2 INT returns for TD (50, 54 yards)

Gillett 34 (overtime)
Gibraltar 28

Oconto 36
Kewaunee 15

Luxemburg-Casco 13
Marinette 6

Saturday
Sevastopol at NEW Lutheran ~1:00

Sports Schedule
