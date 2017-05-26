Eagles Cruise Past Chilton For Regional Title

Southern Door broke open a scoreless game after three innings and went on to a 10-0 (5 inning) win at Chilton on Friday. The Eagles (19-6) scored twice in the top of the 4th inning on an RBI sacrifice fly from Hailey Geyer and RBI single from Grace LeGrave. Southern Door would explode for eight runs in the 5th as Megan Pavlik hit a 2-run single while Hanna Mallien (RBI single) Lexy Wery (2 run double) Tehya Bertrand (RBI single) Kendra Dantoin, Erin Tadych and Gabby Atkins all had hits in the inning. Mallien fired a two hit shutout and went 3X3 at the plate and Atkins added two singles. Southern Door will host Kewaunee in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semi-final on Tuesday.

Division 3

Kewaunee 5

Brillion 2

Oconto 6

Peshtigo 4

*Blue Devils will host Weyauwega-Fremont on Tuesday

Division 4

Algoma 6

Mishicot 0

WP- Mikayla Haack

*Mikayla Guilette- 3RBI

*Wolves play Lourdes at UW-Oshkosh Tuesday (5:00)

Division 2

Denmark 4

Luxemburg-Casco 0