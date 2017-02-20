Eagles Clinch Title Share

Southern Door beat Gibraltar, 76-42, in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game on Tuesday and clinched at least a share of the league championship with one game to play. The Eagles (12-1, 18-3) led 27-17 at the half and outscored the Vikings 45-16 in the first 12 minutes of the second half. Nick LeCaptain scored a game high 27 points and hit seven three pointers in the second half while Sam Gerend scored 19 and Derik LeCaptain chipped in 15. The Vikings (6-7, 11-10) were led by Tyler Kropuenske, Nathan Surges and Trevor Reinhardt with 10 points each. Southern Door wraps up the regular season at Sevastopol on Thursday.
