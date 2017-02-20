Eagles Clinch Title Share

Southern Door beat Gibraltar, 76-42, in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game on Tuesday and clinched at least a share of the league championship with one game to play. The Eagles (12-1, 18-3) led 27-17 at the half and outscored the Vikings 45-16 in the first 12 minutes of the second half. Nick LeCaptain scored a game high 27 points and hit seven three pointers in the second half while Sam Gerend scored 19 and Derik LeCaptain chipped in 15. The Vikings (6-7, 11-10) were led by Tyler Kropuenske, Nathan Surges and Trevor Reinhardt with 10 points each. Southern Door wraps up the regular season at Sevastopol on Thursday.

Boys

Sturgeon Bay 81

Sevastopol 22

*Connor Gajda 17

Oconto 69

Algoma 61

NEW Lutheran 69

Kewaunee 49

Luxemburg-Casco 75

Denmark 70

*Mitchell Jandrin 26, Nathan Coisman 13