Eagles Clinch Title Share With OT Win

Southern Door stopped Sturgeon Bay just inches short of a first down in overtime to secure a hard fought, 27-21, win over Sturgeon Bay in Brussels on Friday Night. The Clippers scored the first touchdown of the night on an Ethan Knipfer 1 yard run but the Eagles answered with a 47 yard scoring strike from Kyle Daoust to Andrew Montana and it was 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. Sturgeon Bay would take a 14-7 lead into halftime after a Southern Door pake funt attempt failed and the Clippers turned a short field into a 25 yard td pass from Knipfer to Jared Van Bramer. The Eagles drove 75 yards on the opening series of the second half and tied the game on a 2 yard td run from Derik LeCaptain and took the lead with 3:31 to play on a 28 yard td pass to Sam Gerend. Sturgeon Bay would force overtime when Brady Wodack caught a 28 yard touchdown with :37 seconds to play. The Eagles had the ball first in overtime and took the lead when LeCaptain went in from 6 yards out before their defense made one last stand. The Eagles clinched at least a share of the MONLPC-Large conference title with the win.
Here’s the WDOR Playback…
Scoreboard
Sevastopol 65
Gillett 0
*Pioneers clinch MONLPC-8 title!
Gibraltar 46
Wausaukee 30
Kewaunee 56
Tomahawk 13
Peshtigo 29
Algoma 7
Wrightstown 24
Luxemburg-Casco 7