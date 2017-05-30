Eagles Blank Storm

The Southern Door softball team beat Kewaunee, 2-0, in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semi-final on Tuesday. Hanna Mallien pitched a four hit shutout for the win as the Storm never advanced a runner past first base. The Eagles (20-6) scored in the first inning as Erin Tadych singled and Megan Pavlik doubled before Mallien’s RBI sacrifice fly. Southern Door added another run in the 5th inning on a bloop single from Gabby Atkins that scored pinch runner Jessica Jacobson (Lexy Wery doubled). Ellie Olsen fired a four hitter for the Storm. Southern Door will play Weyauwega-Fremont at Chilton on Thursday at 5:30 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 3

Weyauwega-Fremont 4

Oconto 0

Division 4

Lourdes 5

Algoma 3