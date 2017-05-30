Eagles Blank Storm

Posted on May 30, 2017 by Chad Michaels

The Southern Door softball team beat Kewaunee, 2-0, in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semi-final on Tuesday.  Hanna Mallien pitched a four hit shutout for the win as the Storm never advanced a runner past first base.  The Eagles (20-6) scored in the first inning as Erin Tadych singled and Megan Pavlik doubled before Mallien’s RBI sacrifice fly.  Southern Door added another run in the 5th inning on a bloop single from Gabby Atkins that scored pinch runner Jessica Jacobson (Lexy Wery doubled).  Ellie Olsen fired a four hitter for the Storm.  Southern Door will play Weyauwega-Fremont at Chilton on Thursday at 5:30 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Division 3
Weyauwega-Fremont 4
Oconto 0

Division 4
Lourdes 5
Algoma 3

 

