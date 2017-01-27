Eagles Beat Storm, Move Into First Place

Southern Door held off a furious rally by Kewaunee and beat the Packerland Conference leading Storm, 47-44, in a girls basketball game in Brussels on Friday Night. The Eagles (9-1, 12-4) opened the game on a 16-4 run and led 25-14 at halftime. After Southern Door built a 33-16 lead with 15:00 to play, the Storm (8-1, 13-3) responded with an 18-3 run and closed the gap to 36-34 but Southern Door’s Megan Pavlik hit a critical three pointer with 5:20 to play for a five point lead. After Teyah Bertrand made four straight free throws, Kewaunee rallied one last time and had a chance to tie at the buzzer but a shot from half court hit off the backboard. Pavlik led the Eagles with 12 points while Bertrand added 10 while Abby Baumgartner had 11 points to lead Kewaunee.

Girls

Algoma 50

Sturgeon Bay 26

Oconto 53

Sevastopol 11

*Becky Berth 13, Sydney Koch 11

Luxemburg-Casco 58

Fox Valley Lutheran 38

*Cassie Schiltz 22, Mary Cravillion 11, Jenna Jorgensen/Alexis Dorner 10

Boys

Algoma 81

Manitowoc Lutheran 73