Eagles and Wolves On Tuesday

The Southern Door girls basketball will look to keep the momentum of an eight conference winning going when they play the Wolves in Algoma on Tuesday Night. The Eagles (9-1, 12-4) are coming off of a 47-44 win over Kewaunee last Friday while the Wolves (7-3, 7-11) currently have sole possession of third place. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls

Sturgeon Bay at NEW Lutheran

Gibraltar at Oconto

Sevastopol at Kewaunee

Luxemburg-Casco at Marinette

Boys

Southern Door at Roncalli

NEW Lutheran at Sevastopol

Kewaunee at Brillion

Wrestling

Oconto Falls at Luxemburg-Casco

Kewaunee at West De Pere