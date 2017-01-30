Eagles and Wolves On Tuesday

Posted on January 30, 2017 by Chad Michaels

The Southern Door girls basketball will look to keep the momentum of an eight conference winning going when they play the Wolves in Algoma on Tuesday Night.  The Eagles (9-1, 12-4) are coming off of a 47-44 win over Kewaunee last Friday while the Wolves (7-3, 7-11) currently have sole possession of third place.  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls
Sturgeon Bay at NEW Lutheran
Gibraltar at Oconto
Sevastopol at Kewaunee
Luxemburg-Casco at Marinette

Boys
Southern Door at Roncalli
NEW Lutheran at Sevastopol
Kewaunee at Brillion

Wrestling
Oconto Falls at Luxemburg-Casco
Kewaunee at West De Pere

 

