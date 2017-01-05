Eagles and Vikings on Friday

Southern Door will look to hold on to it’s share of first place in the boys Packerland Conference basketball standings when they play Gibraltar in Fish Creek on Friday Night.  The Eagles (4-1, 7-1) beat Denmark earlier this week and feature four players in double figures with Nick LeCaptain (22.1ppg) leading the way.  The Vikings (3-2, 6-3) are in a tie for third place in the league standings and are led by Nathan Surges (15.9ppg) and Tyler Kropuenske (15.1).  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys
Sturgeon Bay at Sevastopol
Oconto at Algoma
Kewaunee at NEW Lutheran

Girls
Luxemburg-Casco at Clintonville

Wrestling
Luxemburg-Casco at Coleman ~6:30

