Eagles and Vikings Meet Today

Southern Door will play Gibraltar in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek this afternoon. The Eagles (7-2) and Vikings (6-2) start the week a game back of Sturgeon Bay in the league standings. Southern Door won the first meeting between the two teams in April. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show and first pitch is at 4:30 this afternoon on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Baseball/Softball
Southern Door at Gibraltar
Sturgeon Bay at Sevastopol
Kewaunee at NEW Lutheran
Oconto at Algoma (Baseball-4:00, Softball- 4:30)
*Eric Nelson will finish the season as interim baseball coach for the Wolves
Softball
Luxemburg-Casco at Wrightstown
Soccer
Sheboygan Falls at Sturgeon Bay
Gibraltar-Sevastopol at Roncalli
Valders at Luxemburg-Casco
Track
Gibraltar at Weyauwega-Fremont
Golf
Packerland Conference Meet at Idlewild Golf Course