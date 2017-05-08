Eagles and Vikings Meet Today

Posted on May 8, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Southern Door will play Gibraltar in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek this afternoon.  The Eagles (7-2) and Vikings (6-2) start the week a game back of Sturgeon Bay in the league standings.  Southern Door won the first meeting between the two teams in April.  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show and first pitch is at 4:30 this afternoon on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Baseball/Softball
Southern Door at Gibraltar
Sturgeon Bay at Sevastopol
Kewaunee at NEW Lutheran
Oconto at Algoma (Baseball-4:00, Softball- 4:30)
*Eric Nelson will finish the season as interim baseball coach for the Wolves

Softball
Luxemburg-Casco at Wrightstown

Soccer
Sheboygan Falls at Sturgeon Bay
Gibraltar-Sevastopol at Roncalli
Valders at Luxemburg-Casco

Track
Gibraltar at Weyauwega-Fremont

Golf
Packerland Conference Meet at Idlewild Golf Course

