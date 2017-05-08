Eagles and Vikings Meet Today

Southern Door will play Gibraltar in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Billerbeck Field in Fish Creek this afternoon. The Eagles (7-2) and Vikings (6-2) start the week a game back of Sturgeon Bay in the league standings. Southern Door won the first meeting between the two teams in April. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show and first pitch is at 4:30 this afternoon on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Baseball/Softball

Southern Door at Gibraltar

Sturgeon Bay at Sevastopol

Kewaunee at NEW Lutheran

Oconto at Algoma (Baseball-4:00, Softball- 4:30)

*Eric Nelson will finish the season as interim baseball coach for the Wolves

Softball

Luxemburg-Casco at Wrightstown

Soccer

Sheboygan Falls at Sturgeon Bay

Gibraltar-Sevastopol at Roncalli

Valders at Luxemburg-Casco

Track

Gibraltar at Weyauwega-Fremont

Golf

Packerland Conference Meet at Idlewild Golf Course