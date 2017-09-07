Eagles and Storm in Week 4

Southern Door will play at Kewaunee in an MONLPC-Large football game on Friday Night. The Eagles (2-1) beat Oconto last week, 34-33 in overtime, when Kyle Daoust threw a 5 yard touchdown pass to Sam Gerend. Daoust has thrown for 589 yards this season while Gerend has 345 receiving yards and Derik LeCaptain has rushed for 584 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Storm (3-0) have outscored opponents 119-20 and are led by quarterback Cody Bultman (777 yards/9 TD) running back Lincoln Barta (196 yards/4 TD) and receiver Michael Halada (168 yards/5 TD). Southern Door beat Kewaunee twice in 2016. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Friday Schedule
Sturgeon Bay at Norway, MI ~6:00
Oconto at Algoma
Oneida Nation at Sevastopol
Lena at Gibraltar ~4:00
Peshtigo at Coleman
Luxemburg-Casco at West De Pere
Soccer
Sturgeon Bay at The Prairie School ~7:00
Cross Country
Gibraltar at River Valley Invite
Luxemburg-Casco at Chilton