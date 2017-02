Southern Door will play at Sturgeon Bay in a girls Packerland Conference basketball game tonight. The Eagles (10-1, 14-4) are tied for the league lead as they look for their first title since 2008 while the Clippers (1-10, 1-17) are on an eight game losing streak. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Girls

Algoma at NEW Lutheran

Boys

Freedom at Luxemburg-Casco

Kewaunee at Amherst

NEW Lutheran at Two Rivers

Bonduel at Oconto