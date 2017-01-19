Eagles and Blazers on Friday

Southern Door will play NEW Lutheran in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game in Green Bay on Friday Night.  The Eagles (5-1, 8-1) are ranked 6th this week in the Wissports.net coaches poll but have played only two games since December 22nd.  Nick LeCaptain, Kyle Daoust, Derik LeCaptain and Sam Gerend all score in double figures for Southern Door.  The Blazers (3-3, 6-5) are tied for 4th in the league and are led by sophomore Samuel Meerstein (21ppg, 8 rebouds).  Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys
Sturgeon Bay at Oconto
Gibraltar at Kewaunee
Sevastopol at Algoma

Wrestling
Denmark, Stratford, Two Rivers at Luxemburg-Casco

Swimming
Oshkosh North, Pulaski at Sturgeon Bay

