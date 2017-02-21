Eagles Advance

Southern Door beat Two Rivers, 57-48, in a girls WIAA Division 3 regional opener on Tuesday Night in Brussels. The Eagles (17-5) led 29-19 at the half but the Purple Raiders (4-18) closed to within 43-40 with 6:00 minutes to play. But Southern Door answered with a quick 6-0 run as Teyah Bertrand scored a basket, then after Megan Pavlik made a free throw Bertrand stole the inbounds pass and passed to Pavlik who swished a three pointer for a 49-40 lead. Pavlik and Gabby Atkins scored 12 points each for Southern Door while Meghan LaCrosse added 11. Southern Door will play at Kiel (18-5) on Friday night.
Division 3
Kiel 56
Sturgeon Bay 17
Kewaunee 72
New Holstein 36
*Storm will host Oostburg on Friday
Oconto 59
Oconto Falls 49
*Jaysa Young 17, Blue Devils at Freedom on Friday
Division 4
Gibraltar 50 (Double OT)
Pacelli 49
*Payton Pluff snapped 49-49 tie with game winning free throw with :04 seconds to play
*Vikings play at Shiocton on Friday
Algoma 55
Weyauwega-Fremont 20
*Alli Spitzer 11, Makayla Guilette 10
Wolves play at Reedsville on Friday
Division 5
NEW Lutheran 61
Sevastopol 31
Division 2
Luxemburg-Casco had a first round bye and will host Green Bay Southwest on Friday