Eagles Advance

Southern Door beat Two Rivers, 57-48, in a girls WIAA Division 3 regional opener on Tuesday Night in Brussels. The Eagles (17-5) led 29-19 at the half but the Purple Raiders (4-18) closed to within 43-40 with 6:00 minutes to play. But Southern Door answered with a quick 6-0 run as Teyah Bertrand scored a basket, then after Megan Pavlik made a free throw Bertrand stole the inbounds pass and passed to Pavlik who swished a three pointer for a 49-40 lead. Pavlik and Gabby Atkins scored 12 points each for Southern Door while Meghan LaCrosse added 11. Southern Door will play at Kiel (18-5) on Friday night.

Division 3

Kiel 56

Sturgeon Bay 17

Kewaunee 72

New Holstein 36

*Storm will host Oostburg on Friday

Oconto 59

Oconto Falls 49

*Jaysa Young 17, Blue Devils at Freedom on Friday

Division 4

Gibraltar 50 (Double OT)

Pacelli 49

*Payton Pluff snapped 49-49 tie with game winning free throw with :04 seconds to play

*Vikings play at Shiocton on Friday

Algoma 55

Weyauwega-Fremont 20

*Alli Spitzer 11, Makayla Guilette 10

Wolves play at Reedsville on Friday

Division 5

NEW Lutheran 61

Sevastopol 31

Division 2

Luxemburg-Casco had a first round bye and will host Green Bay Southwest on Friday