Eagles Advance

Posted on February 21, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Southern Door beat Two Rivers, 57-48, in a girls WIAA Division 3 regional opener on Tuesday Night in Brussels.  The Eagles (17-5) led 29-19 at the half but the Purple Raiders (4-18) closed to within 43-40 with 6:00 minutes to play.  But Southern Door answered with a quick 6-0 run as Teyah Bertrand scored a basket, then after Megan Pavlik made a free throw Bertrand stole the inbounds pass and passed to Pavlik who swished a three pointer for a 49-40 lead.  Pavlik and Gabby Atkins scored 12 points each for Southern Door while Meghan LaCrosse added 11.  Southern Door will play at Kiel (18-5) on Friday night.

Division 3
Kiel 56
Sturgeon Bay 17

Kewaunee 72
New Holstein 36
*Storm will host Oostburg on Friday

Oconto 59
Oconto Falls 49
*Jaysa Young 17,  Blue Devils at Freedom on Friday

Division 4
Gibraltar 50 (Double OT)
Pacelli 49
*Payton Pluff snapped 49-49 tie with game winning free throw with :04 seconds to play
*Vikings play at Shiocton on Friday

Algoma 55
Weyauwega-Fremont 20
*Alli Spitzer 11, Makayla Guilette 10
Wolves play at Reedsville on Friday

Division 5
NEW Lutheran 61
Sevastopol 31

Division 2
Luxemburg-Casco had a first round bye and will host Green Bay Southwest on Friday

