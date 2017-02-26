Eagles Advance to Regional Final

Southern Door beat Kiel, 47-41, in a WIAA Division 3 girls basketball game at Kiel on Saturday Night. The Eagles (18-5) trailed 15-13 with less than 5:00 to play in the first half but went on a 14-3 run to take a 27-18 lead at the break. Southern Door held a 45-32 lead with just over 5:00 to play but the Raiders (18-6) used a 9-0 run to make it 45-41 but time ran out on the Kiel rally. Southern Door was led by Gabby Atkins (14 points) Grace LeGrave (11 points) and Meghan LaCrosse (9 points). The Eagles play at top seeded Wrightstown on Monday Night for the regional championship. The Tigers (21-3) are champions of the North Eastern Conference. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Saturday Results

Division 3

Kewaunee 55

Oostburg 36

*Brooke Geier 18, Angie Kudick 16

*Storm (20-4) at Valders (21-2) on Monday ~7:00

Freedom 80

Oconto 34

Division 4

Shiocton 57

Gibraltar 44

Division 5

NEW Lutheran 61

Gillett 49

*Blazers play at top seeded Wausaukee on Monday ~7:00