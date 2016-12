Southern Door finished in second place with 172.50 points as Tory Jandrin, Michael Bertrand and River Pawelski all won individual titles at the Kewaunee Invitational on Friday. The Storm finished in third place while Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol finished 8th. Bay Port won the tournament with 193 points.

Results for Southern Door

106 – Ben Kieler (9-7) placed 4th.

Round 1 – Austin Veeser (Kewaunee) won by major decision over Ben Kieler (MD 14-0)

Round 2 – Connor Halverson (Bay Port) 11-7 won by fall over Ben Kieler (Fall 4:13)

Round 3 – won by fall over Cayden Boldra (Two Rivers) 1-4 (Fall 3:09)

Round 4 – won by fall over Karim Said (Middleton) 3-9 (Fall 2:57)

Round 5 – Isaiah Ribble (Brillion) 11-5 won by fall over Ben Kieler (Fall 0:50)113 – Fischer Pawelski (7-9) placed 2nd.

Round 1 – won by tech fall over Camron Kelly (Lourdes Academy) 5-5 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))

Round 2 – received a bye

Round 3 – received a bye

Round 4 – Marcus Delfosse (Bay Port) 15-3 won by fall over Fischer Pawelski (Fall 1:45)

Round 5 – won by fall over Jackson Restoule (Menasha) 3-6 (Fall 0:13)132 – River Pawelski (13-1) placed 1st.

Round 1 – won by fall over Caydn Carlson (Kewaunee) 2-11 (Fall 1:57)

Round 2 – won by fall over Joe Hoffman (Middleton) 11-4 (Fall 1:40)

Round 4 – won by fall over Tomas Sommerhalder (Brillion) 3-11 (Fall 0:59)

Round 5 – won by fall over Ezra Haight (Sturgeon Bay) 11-5 (Fall 1:26)

1st Place Match – won by fall over Caleb Wentker (Valders) 10-3 (Fall 2:27) 152 – Raul Lopez (8-7) placed 7th.

Round 1 – Sawyer Young (Mishicot) 10-8 won by decision over Raul Lopez (Dec 8-2)

Round 2 – received a bye

Round 3 – Ben Kasten (Brillion) 16-0 won by tech fall over Raul Lopez (TF-1.5 0:00 (22-4))

Round 4 – won by decision over Ben Meiselwitz (Elkhart Lake – Glenbeulah) 5-6 (Dec 9-7)

Round 6 – won by decision over Michael Barribeau (Kewaunee) 4-11 (Dec 10-4) 160 – Michael Bertrand (13-1) placed 1st.

Round 1 – won by fall over Alex Richmond (Two Rivers) 2-4 (Fall 1:34)

Round 2 – won by fall over Keagan Stelzer (Lourdes Academy) 4-6 (Fall 3:41)

Round 3 – won by fall over Nathan Hendrickson (Sturgeon Bay) 10-6 (Fall 1:53)

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Troy Rebedew (Elkhart Lake – Glenbeulah) 11-7 (Fall 0:16)

1st Place Match – won by fall over Travis Reinke (Kewaunee) 14-3 (Fall 5:36) 170 – Seth Suess (5-4) placed 3rd.

Round 1 – won by fall over Collin Mirkes (Sturgeon Bay) 11-5 (Fall 3:00)

Round 2 – Hudson Hanson (Valders) 5-6 won by fall over Seth Suess (Fall 4:52)

Round 3 – won by fall over Elliot Zanon (Middleton) 5-4 (Fall 3:48)

Round 4 – Kyle Tesarik (Mishicot) 15-3 won by tech fall over Seth Suess (TF-1.5 0:00 (19-2))

Round 5 – won by fall over Seth Suess (Fall 1:13) 182 – Evan Blasier (2-7) placed 4th.

Round 1 – Peter Roth (Brillion) 13-3 won by fall over Evan Blasier (Fall 1:39)

Round 2 – won by fall over Jared Zutz (Valders) 5-8 (Fall 2:36)

Round 3 – won by fall over Luke Brinkman (Sturgeon Bay) 4-12 (Fall 4:24)

Championship Bracket – Dion Huff (Middleton) 6-1 won by fall over Evan Blasier (Fall 0:40)

3rd Place Match – Jordan Osterberg (Bay Port) 9-9 won by fall over Evan Blasier (Fall 0:31) 195 – Tory Jandrin (13-1) placed 1st.

Round 1 – won by fall over Jeremiah Cain (mishicot) 3-4 (Fall 1:44)

Round 2 – won by fall over Cole Kilgas (Brillion) 6-10 (Fall 1:39)

Round 3 – won by fall over Jackson Linsmeier (Valders) 8-5 (Fall 4:56)

Championship Bracket – won by fall over Irving Perez (Middleton) 8-6 (Fall 1:49)

1st Place Match – won by fall over Anas Hirsi (Bay Port) 5-2 (Fall 3:18) Results for Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol

126 – Peyton Hurth (3-3) placed 6th.

Round 1 – Cam Hanrahan (Kewaunee) 16-1 won by tech fall over Peyton Hurth (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))

Round 2 – Jeremiah Huff (Middleton) 7-4 won by decision over Peyton Hurth (Dec 12-10)

Round 3 – won by major decision over Cody Nelson (Elkhart Lake – Glenbeulah) 6-7 (MD 16-3)

Consolation Bracket – won by fall over Steven Quinzer (Brillion) 6-10 (Fall 3:34)

5th Place Match – Kaiser VanDeLoo (Menasha) 6-6 won by decision over Peyton Hurth (Dec 4-2)132 – Ezra Haight (11-5) placed 5th.

Round 1 – won by fall over Tomas Sommerhalder (Brillion) 3-11 (Fall 3:08)

Round 2 – won by fall over Caydn Carlson (Kewaunee) 2-11 (Fall 3:12)

Round 3 – Joe Hoffman (Middleton) 11-4 won by decision over Ezra Haight (Dec 5-4)

Round 5 – River Pawelski (Southern Door) 13-1 won by fall over Ezra Haight (Fall 1:26)

5th Place Match – won by medical forfeit over Caleb Nash (Appleton East) 8-6 (M. For.)138 – Lucas Stenzel (7-9) placed 6th.

Round 1 – won by decision over Ben Hoida (Southern Door) 7-3 (Dec 4-3)

Round 2 – Zach Scharenbrock (Appleton East) 6-2 won by decision over Lucas Stenzel (Dec 9-2)

Round 3 – won by fall over Mason Mathiesen (mishicot) 4-11 (Fall 0:29)

Round 4 – Luke Oltmanns (Valders) 11-3 won by decision over Lucas Stenzel (Dec 8-3)

Round 6 – Jesse Steinhorst (Kewaunee) 13-4 won by fall over Lucas Stenzel (Fall 3:23) 145 – Bruce Anschutz (5-12) placed 7th.

Round 2 – Matthew Pekarske (Valders) 11-3 won by fall over Bruce Anschutz (Fall 1:58)

Round 3 – Max Hrubecky (mishicot) 7-10 won by decision over Bruce Anschutz (Dec 4-2)

Round 4 – won by decision over Tyler Pasek (Two Rivers) 1-5 (Dec 8-7)

Round 5 – Chandler Stordeur (Bay Port) 3-5 won by decision over Bruce Anschutz (Dec 7-3)

7th Place Match – won by fall over Jared Conard (Southern Door) 3-4 (Fall 1:37) 152 – Liam Ostrand-Kolstad (12-4) placed 5th.

Round 1 – won by fall over Bryce Hooyman (Menasha) 1-4 (Fall 2:20)

Round 2 – Ryan Stocker (Appleton East) 6-3 won by decision over Liam Ostrand-Kolstad (Dec 9-6)

Round 3 – won by major decision over Ben Meiselwitz (Elkhart Lake – Glenbeulah) 5-6 (MD 9-1)

Round 4 – Sawyer Young (Mishicot) 10-8 won by decision over Liam Ostrand-Kolstad (Dec 7-2)

Round 6 – won by fall over Travis Jahnke (Bay Port) 2-4 (Fall 3:47) 160 – Nathan Hendrickson (10-6) placed 3rd.

Round 1 – won by fall over Keagan Stelzer (Lourdes Academy) 4-6 (Fall 3:47)

Round 2 – won by fall over Alex Richmond (Two Rivers) 2-4 (Fall 3:10)

Round 3 – Michael Bertrand (Southern Door) 13-1 won by fall over Nathan Hendrickson (Fall 1:53)

Championship Bracket – Travis Reinke (Kewaunee) 14-3 won by fall over Nathan Hendrickson (Fall 1:51)

3rd Place Match – won by medical forfeit over Troy Rebedew (Elkhart Lake – Glenbeulah) 11-7 (M. For.) 170 – Collin Mirkes (11-5) placed 4th.

Round 1 – Seth Suess (Southern Door) 5-4 won by fall over Collin Mirkes (Fall 3:00)

Round 2 – won by fall over Elliot Zanon (Middleton) 5-4 (Fall 1:31)

Round 3 – won by fall over Hudson Hanson (Valders) 5-6 (Fall 3:03)

Round 4 – won by fall over Johnathan James-Schellinger (Appleton West) 4-6 (Fall 0:53)

Round 6 – won by major decision over Brock Duescher (Kewaunee) 10-7 (MD 12-2)