Door County League Season Underway

The Door County League held its traditional Mother’s Day season openers on Sunday. Eddy Allen began his 50th year calling games by describing Sister Bay’s 7-2 win over Egg Harbor. Also Sunday, Maplewood beat Institute 7-3, Kolberg downed Washington Island 7-4 and West Jacksonport beat Baileys Harbor 12-2 as all four home teams won their openers. Here are the details:

Sister Bay scored three times in the seventh to erase a 2-1 deficit as they beat Egg Harbor, 7-2. Stuart Larsen had a bases-clearing double in the seventh and finished with two hits for Sister Bay. Dusty Johnson added two hits while James Larsen and Sam Forkert doubled. Forkert went eight innings and picked up the win. Dave Jilot took the loss for Egg Harbor.

Maplewood scored a run in the first inning on their way to a 7-3 win over Institute. Jake Lebott had three hits, including a two-run double, as Maplewood never trailed in the contest. John Price added two hits for the Mets. Chad Laluzerne went the first six for the win. Curt Schleicher had two hits and drove in two runs for the Cubs. Kyle Volkmann took the loss.

West Jacksonport beat Baileys Harbor, 12-2. The Ports scored four runs in the first and never looked back. Woody Schartner had three hits while Jason Lindemann and Eric Bley each had two. Winning pitcher Drew Tanck pitched the first six innings and he added a triple. Lucky Stephenson got the start and took the loss for Baileys Harbor.

Kolberg beat Washington Island, 7-4. A five run fourth by Kolberg put the game away. Rob Ray hit a two-run home run in the win. Travis Leroy and Mitchel Neubauer each added two hits in the win. Neubauer pitched seven innings for the victory. Hannes Johnson had three hits for the Islanders while Caleb Cornell, Matt Foss, Troy Jorgenson and Luke Geiger all added two. Wil Henrickson took the loss.

Week two contests (all Sunday at 1:30 PM):

Kolberg at Institute

West Jacksonport at Maplewood

Washington Island at Egg Harbor

Baileys Harbor at Sister Bay