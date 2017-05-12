Door County Baseball League Starts Sunday

The Door County Baseball League kicks off the 2017 season Sunday. The top two teams from last season meet in week one as Sister Bay begins their campaign for a 4th straight league title, hosting the playoff champions Egg Harbor. The rest of the schedule has Baileys Harbor at West Jacksonport, Institute at Maplewood, and Washington Island at Kolberg. All games begin at 1:30PM.

Eddy Allen starts his 50th season of broadcasting the DCL on 910AM WDOR and online at www.wdor.com with the Egg Harbor at Sister Bay game at the Sister Bay Sports Complex, Sunday afternoon at 1:30PM.