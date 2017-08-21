DCL Wraps up Regular Season With Double Header

The Door County Baseball League wrapped up the regular season Sunday with a double header of makeup games at Kolberg.

In game one regular season champions Sister Bay beat Kolberg 10 to 1. Sam Forkert pitched the first five innings for his 11th victory of the season. The Bays were led by Tom Sawyer’s 3 hits & 3 runs scored. Dusty Johnson & Sam Forkert both homered for Sister Bay.

Baileys Harbor shut Kolberg out in game two 5 to 0. Lucky Stephenson threw a 2 hitter for the A’s. Baileys Harbor scored 4 runs in the 3rd inning and their final run came in the 7th. Austin Rohe had 2 hits and scored two runs to lead Baileys Harbor.

The playoffs begin next week with top seeded Sister Bay hosting Washington Island & second place West Jacksonport taking on Egg Harbor. The winners will meet the following week.

Final Standings

Sister Bay – 13-1

West Jacksonport – 11-3

Egg Harbor – 10-4

Washington Island – 9-5

Kolberg – 5-9

Maplewood – 4-10

Baileys Harbor – 3-11

Institute – 1-13

Playoffs – 8/27

Washington Island at Sister Bay

Egg Harbor at West Jacksonport