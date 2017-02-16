Contenders Clash on Friday

Boys Packerland Conference co-leaders Sturgeon Bay and Southern Door play on Friday Night at Southern Door. The Clippers (10-1, 14-4) are led in scoring by Connor Gajda (19.1ppg) and Mitchell Jackson (11.4) while Carson Talbert and Jared Van Bramer chip in about 9 per game. The Eagles (10-1, 16-3) are led in scoring by Nick LeCaptain (23.2) Kyle Daoust (17.5) Derik LeCaptain (16.2) and Sam Gerend (11.7). The Clippers won the first meeting in late December, 67-43, at Sturgeon Bay.

At halftime, Greg Klaubauf (Class of 2000) and Pete Birmingham (Class of 1969) will be inducted into the Southern Door Athletic Hall of Fame.

Boys

Sevastopol at Gibraltar

Algoma at NEW Lutheran

Oconto at Kewaunee

Girls

Luxemburg-Casco at Oconto Falls