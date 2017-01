The Sturgeon Bay boys basketball team beat Shawano, 57-55, in overtime on Saturday Night. Sophomore Carson Talbert hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to secure the win for the Clippers. Connor Gajda led Sturgeon Bay with 11 points, Talbert added 10 while Edmon Kurshner and Jared Van Bramer chipped in with 9 each and Michael Rose 8.

Girls

Bonduel 68

Sturgeon Bay 13