Clippers Win Harris Cup

Sturgeon Bay’s Nathaniel Greenlaw won three events at the Door County Classic track meet as the Clippers claimed the Harris Cup at Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek on Monday.

Girls Results

Sevastopol

Olivia Wagner- 100, 200

Anna Giblin- 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles

Demi Ploor- Pole Vault, Shot Put

Sturgeon Bay

Katie Kaminski- 1600, 3200

Southern Door

Katie Guilette- Long Jump, Triple Jump

Boys Results

Sturgeon Bay

Nathaniel Greenlaw- 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, Triple Jump

Nic Greenlaw- 100, 200

Evan Smith- 800, 1600

Girls Results

SB 93, SD 71, G 48, S 45

Boys Results

SB 128, SD 83, G 48, S 6

Harris Cup

SB 221, SD 154, G 96, S 51