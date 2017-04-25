Clippers Win Harris Cup

Posted on April 25, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Sturgeon Bay’s Nathaniel Greenlaw won three events at the Door County Classic track meet as the Clippers claimed the Harris Cup at Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek on Monday.

Girls Results
Sevastopol 
Olivia Wagner- 100, 200
Anna Giblin- 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles
Demi Ploor- Pole Vault, Shot Put

Sturgeon Bay
Katie Kaminski- 1600, 3200

Southern Door
Katie Guilette- Long Jump, Triple Jump

Boys Results
Sturgeon Bay
Nathaniel Greenlaw- 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, Triple Jump
Nic Greenlaw- 100, 200
Evan Smith- 800, 1600

Girls Results
SB 93, SD 71, G 48, S 45

Boys Results
SB 128, SD 83, G 48, S 6

Harris Cup
SB 221, SD 154, G 96, S 51

