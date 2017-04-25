Clippers Win Harris Cup

Sturgeon Bay’s Nathaniel Greenlaw won three events at the Door County Classic track meet as the Clippers claimed the Harris Cup at Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek on Monday.
Girls Results
Sevastopol
Olivia Wagner- 100, 200
Anna Giblin- 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles
Demi Ploor- Pole Vault, Shot Put
Sturgeon Bay
Katie Kaminski- 1600, 3200
Southern Door
Katie Guilette- Long Jump, Triple Jump
Boys Results
Sturgeon Bay
Nathaniel Greenlaw- 110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, Triple Jump
Nic Greenlaw- 100, 200
Evan Smith- 800, 1600
Girls Results
SB 93, SD 71, G 48, S 45
Boys Results
SB 128, SD 83, G 48, S 6
Harris Cup
SB 221, SD 154, G 96, S 51