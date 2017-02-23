Clippers Win Finale

Sturgeon Bay beat Gibraltar, 78-67, in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game in Fish Creek on Thursday Night. The Clippers (12-2, 16-5) trailed 30-23 with a couple of minutes left in the first half but turned to some full court pressure and closed the half on a 10-0 run to lead 33-30 at the break. Connor Gajda finished with 22 points to lead Sturgeon Bay, Mitchell Jackson added 21 while Michael Rose added 9 points. Tyler Kropuenske scored a career high 25 points to lead the Vikings (6-8, 11-11) while Nathan Surges added 18 points.
Boys
Southern Door 80
Sevastopol 33
*Eagles (13-1) are Packerland Conference Champions
Algoma 63
Kewaunee 50
Luxemburg-Casco 87
Oconto Falls 31
*Bryce Tekulve 23, Nathan Coisman 17
*Spartans (16-1) are North Eastern Conference Champions