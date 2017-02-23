Clippers Win Finale

Sturgeon Bay beat Gibraltar, 78-67, in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game in Fish Creek on Thursday Night. The Clippers (12-2, 16-5) trailed 30-23 with a couple of minutes left in the first half but turned to some full court pressure and closed the half on a 10-0 run to lead 33-30 at the break. Connor Gajda finished with 22 points to lead Sturgeon Bay, Mitchell Jackson added 21 while Michael Rose added 9 points. Tyler Kropuenske scored a career high 25 points to lead the Vikings (6-8, 11-11) while Nathan Surges added 18 points.

Boys

Southern Door 80

Sevastopol 33

*Eagles (13-1) are Packerland Conference Champions

Algoma 63

Kewaunee 50

Luxemburg-Casco 87

Oconto Falls 31

*Bryce Tekulve 23, Nathan Coisman 17

*Spartans (16-1) are North Eastern Conference Champions