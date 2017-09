Sturgeon Bay beat Green Bay West in a non-conference volleyball match on Friday Night in Sturgeon Bay.  The Clippers won the match in four sets, 25-7; 22-25; 25-16; 25-19, and were led by Hailey DeGrave (10 kills / 6 ace serves) Koko Hartzell (6 kills) Andie Rockendorf and Alison Bridenhagen (5 kills each) and Morgan Nelson (23 set assists; 5 ace serves)