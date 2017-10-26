Clippers Tourney Run Continues Tonight

The Sturgeon Bay soccer team will host a WIAA Division 4 sectional semi-final against Saint Lawrence Seminary at Clark Field in Sturgeon Bay tonight. The Clippers beat Kewaunee last Saturday for their 9th straight regional title. Coach Todd Maas on the accomplishment….
The Clippers (17-4-1) have won 10 of their last 11 matches and have tournament wins over Mayville and Kewaunee while not allowing a goal. The Hilltoppers (11-4-3) are unbeaten with two ties in their last ten matches and have not allowed a goal in postseason wins over Gibraltar-Sevastopol and Lourdes/Valley Christian. Coach Maas on his concerns heading into the match….
Tonight’s match begins at 7:00 in Sturgeon Bay.