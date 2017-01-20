Clippers To Host #2 Ranked Hawks

Posted on January 20, 2017 by Chad Michaels

The Sturgeon Bay boys basketball team will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host Xavier at 6:00 on Saturday Night.  The Hawks (12-0) currently lead the Bay Conference and are the #2 ranked team in the latest Division 3 poll from Wissports.net and feature four players in double figures led by Hunter Plamann (21.5ppg).  The Clippers (9-2) are coming off of a win at Oconto on Friday Night and are led by Connor Gajda (19ppg) and Mitchell Jackson (11).  Tip off is set for 6:00 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys
Sheboygan Falls at Southern Door ~6:00

Girls
Algoma at Oshkosh Lourdes

Wrestling
Southern Door at Sheboygan North Invite

