Clippers To Host #2 Ranked Hawks

The Sturgeon Bay boys basketball team will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host Xavier at 6:00 on Saturday Night. The Hawks (12-0) currently lead the Bay Conference and are the #2 ranked team in the latest Division 3 poll from Wissports.net and feature four players in double figures led by Hunter Plamann (21.5ppg). The Clippers (9-2) are coming off of a win at Oconto on Friday Night and are led by Connor Gajda (19ppg) and Mitchell Jackson (11). Tip off is set for 6:00 on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys

Sheboygan Falls at Southern Door ~6:00

Girls

Algoma at Oshkosh Lourdes

Wrestling

Southern Door at Sheboygan North Invite