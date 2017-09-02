Clippers Suffer Close Loss

Peshtigo picked up their first win of the season when they held off a late Sturgeon Bay rally to beat the Clippers, 14-12, at Memorial Field on Friday Night. The Bulldogs (1-2) opened the scoring when Jared Jandt rushed for a 16 yard touchdown but a Michael Rose fumble recovery would lead to a 30 yard field goal from Brady Wodack and the Peshtigo lead was 7-3. The lead grew to 14-3 at the half after a 51 yard td run by Riley Reif. Sturgeon Bay (0-3) had the only score of the third quarter on a 10 touchdown pass from Ethan Knipfer to Jared Van Bramer and it was 14-10 with 1:30 left in the third quarter. The Clippers would have three attempts to take the lead late in the game. The first two drives that started at the Peshtigo 15 yard line late in the game would end as Sturgeon Bay turned the ball over on downs. And after Peshtigo took a safety with :21 seconds to play, Sturgeon Bay would connect on a Knipfer to Van Bramer 31 yard pass play that would set up a potential game winning 42 yard field goal that the Clippers would miss wide right. Ryan Jacobson rushed 25 times for 106 yards while Knipfer threw for 109 yards for Sturgeon Bay.
Scoreboard
Southern Door 34 (OT)
Oconto 33
Kewaunee 42
Algoma 7
Wausau Newman 21
Sevastopol 18
Luxemburg-Casco 20
Little Chute 7