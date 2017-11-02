Clippers Preparing for State

Posted on November 2, 2017 by Chad Michaels

The Sturgeon Bay soccer team has qualified for the WIAA State Soccer Championships for the 6th time in school history and will play a Division 4 semi-final against Kohler at 1:30 on Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.  The Clippers (18-4-1) beat Wayland Academy 1-0 on Saturday when Owen Stevenson scored the only goal late in regulation…coach Todd Maas

 

Sturgeon Bay is (2-4) all time at the State Tournament after winning the 2015 championship while this is Kohler’s second trip to State after they finished runner-up in 2009.  Coach Maas says that the community support has been great again this year….

 

Thursday Schedule
Division 2
Whitefish Bay vs New Richmond (11am)
Oregon vs Waukesha West (1:30)

Division 1
Marquette University vs Madison West (4:30)
Arrowhead vs Eau Claire Memorial (7:00)

Friday Schedule
Division 4
The Prairie School vs McDonnell Central/Regis (11am)
Sturgeon Bay vs Kohler (1:30)

Division 3
Delavan-Darien vs Plymouth (4:30)
Amery vs Mount Horeb (7:00)

 

Sports Schedule
Door County Medical Center
Advertisement
Posted in Sports, Sports Ticker | Tagged , , |

Comments are closed.

Related Articles