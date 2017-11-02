Clippers Preparing for State

The Sturgeon Bay soccer team has qualified for the WIAA State Soccer Championships for the 6th time in school history and will play a Division 4 semi-final against Kohler at 1:30 on Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The Clippers (18-4-1) beat Wayland Academy 1-0 on Saturday when Owen Stevenson scored the only goal late in regulation…coach Todd Maas
Sturgeon Bay is (2-4) all time at the State Tournament after winning the 2015 championship while this is Kohler’s second trip to State after they finished runner-up in 2009. Coach Maas says that the community support has been great again this year….
Thursday Schedule
Division 2
Whitefish Bay vs New Richmond (11am)
Oregon vs Waukesha West (1:30)
Division 1
Marquette University vs Madison West (4:30)
Arrowhead vs Eau Claire Memorial (7:00)
Friday Schedule
Division 4
The Prairie School vs McDonnell Central/Regis (11am)
Sturgeon Bay vs Kohler (1:30)
Division 3
Delavan-Darien vs Plymouth (4:30)
Amery vs Mount Horeb (7:00)