Clippers Preparing for State

The Sturgeon Bay soccer team has qualified for the WIAA State Soccer Championships for the 6th time in school history and will play a Division 4 semi-final against Kohler at 1:30 on Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The Clippers (18-4-1) beat Wayland Academy 1-0 on Saturday when Owen Stevenson scored the only goal late in regulation…coach Todd Maas

Sturgeon Bay is (2-4) all time at the State Tournament after winning the 2015 championship while this is Kohler’s second trip to State after they finished runner-up in 2009. Coach Maas says that the community support has been great again this year….

Thursday Schedule

Division 2

Whitefish Bay vs New Richmond (11am)

Oregon vs Waukesha West (1:30)

Division 1

Marquette University vs Madison West (4:30)

Arrowhead vs Eau Claire Memorial (7:00)

Friday Schedule

Division 4

The Prairie School vs McDonnell Central/Regis (11am)

Sturgeon Bay vs Kohler (1:30)

Division 3

Delavan-Darien vs Plymouth (4:30)

Amery vs Mount Horeb (7:00)