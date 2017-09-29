Clippers Get First Volleyball Win

Sturgeon Bay picked up their first Packerland Conference volleyball win when they beat NEW Lutheran on Thursday Night. The Blazers won the first two game before the Clippers won the final three for the win. (22-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-12)
*SB- Morgan Nelson 25 set assists, 2 aces; Koko Hartzell 8 kills, 4 aces; Hailey DeGrave 15 kills, 3 aces, 3 block kills; Andie Rockendorf 6 kills, 4 block kills; Alison Bridenhagen 8 kills
*NEW- Grace Shulz 13 assists; Jaclyn Wise 4 kills, 4 blocks, 12 digs; Lydia Lloyd 3 aces, 6 kills, 4 blocks, 9 digs; Mikala Perino 5 kills, 2 blocks
Southern Door beat Oconto 23-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19
*Kendra Dantoin 11 kills; Tehya Bertrand 24 assists; Jackie Atkins/Dantoin 6 aces each
Sevastopol beat Peshtigo 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-17
*Ali Differt 15 kills, 15 assists, 3 aces; Mya Ploor 16 assists, 9 kills; Stephanie Bemmin 9 kills, 3 blocks; Brooke Hurth 21 digs; Courtney Tebo 20 digs, 7 kills
Gibraltar over Stockbridge and Algoma beat Kewaunee
Soccer
Sturgeon Bay 2
Algoma 0
*Goals by CJ Fairchild and Eli Dietzel
Luxemburg-Casco 11
Little Chute 1
*Grifin Geib/Reece Glish/Denny Christoff/Adam Arendt- two goals each. Nathan Johnson/Carter Sewell- goal