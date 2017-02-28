Clippers, Eagles and Vikings Win Regional Games

Sturgeon Bay beat Chilton, 69-45, in a boys WIAA Division 3 regional basketball game at Sturgeon Bay on Tuesday Night. The Clippers (17-5) led 35-16 at the half but saw the Tigers (1-22) close to within 41-28 early in the the second half but Sturgeon Bay countered with a 21-4 to run to put the game well out of reach. Connor Gajda scored a game high 29 points for the Clippers while Mitchell Jackson added 10 points and Jared Van Bramer and Carson Talbert scored eight each. Alex Brandt scored 16 to lead Chilton. Sturgeon Bay will host Wrightstown on Friday as the Tigers beat Brillion, 62-52.

Division 3

Southern Door 80

Kewaunee 53

*Eagles host Denmark of Friday on WDOR

Oconto 79

Oconto Falls 43

*Blue Devils at Peshtigo on Friday

Division 4

Gibraltar 63

Reedsville 56

*Nathan Surges 33

*Vikings at Algoma on Friday

Division 5

Lena 85

Sevastopol 61

NEW Lutheran 89

Goodman/Pembine 48

*Blazers at Lena on Friday

Division 2

Green Bay Southwest 75

Menasha 59

*Trojans at Luxemburg-Casco on Friday