Clippers Clinch Title Share

Sturgeon Bay beat Kewaunee, 4-1, in a Packerland Conference baseball game at Memorial Field on Thursday. The Clippers picked up another complete game pitching performance, this time from Jared Van Bramer (1 unearned run allowed). Sturgeon Bay took the lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning when Mitch Jackson drew a bases loaded walk and added three more runs in the 3rd inning on three walks and a Max Bordeau RBI double. The Storm loaded the bases in the 6th inning with nobody out but Van Bramer pitched out of the jam. Trent Ehlers also doubled for Sturgeon Bay while Andrew Richard doubled and scored for Kewaunee. Sturgeon Bay clinched at least a share of the league title, and can win it outright at Southern Door on Monday.

Baseball

Gibraltar 9

Algoma 6

WP- Trevor Reinhardt

*Seth Johnson- 3 hits, Casey Weddig/Jared Reinhardt- 2 hits

*Casey Nelson/Dillon Dean/Casey Stangel- 2 hits

Oconto 9

Southern Door 3

WP- Tony Marquart

*Eagles eliminated from title contention

Luxemburg-Casco 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 5

*Spartans clinch North Eastern Conference title

Softball

Southern Door 3 (9 innings)

Oconto 2

WP- Megan Pavlik

*Erin Tadych- RBI fielders choice scores Tehya Bertrand to win game

*Hanna Mallien/Megan Pavlik- 2 hits, Grace LeGrave- RBI single

Algoma 19

Gibraltar 3

WP- Makayla Haack

Chloie Spitzer- Home Run, Jackie Dean- 3 hits.

Kewaunee 13

Sturgeon Bay 2