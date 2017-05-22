Clippers are Baseball Champs

The Sturgeon Bay baseball team won the Packerland Conference championship with a 4-0 win over Southern Door in Brussels on Monday. Jeffrey Alberts pitched a four hit shutout and Mitch Jackson hit a bases clearing double to lead the Clippers. Jackson’s two out double in the top of the 6th inning that scored Trent Ehlers, Max Bordeau and Jake Moeller snapped a scoreless tie. Ryan Jacobson, Ehlers and Bordeau had two hits for Sturgeon Bay while Adam Gutschow singled twice for the Eagles. Sturgeon Bay finished their league schedule on a four game winning streak behind a pitching staff that allowed just two runs in the final 28 innings.