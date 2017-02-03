Clippers and Wolves Tonight

Sturgeon Bay will play at Algoma in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game tonight. The Clippers (7-1, 11-4) are tied for the league lead and are led in scoring by Connor Gajda (18) and Mitchell Jackson (11) while Jared VanBramer and Carson Talbert add 9 points each. The Wolves (5-3, 9-6) are led in scoring by Aiden Wallace (14) Casey Stangel (13) Max Grovogel (11) and Booker Prokash (10). Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Boys

Southern Door at Kewaunee

Girls

Luxemburg-Casco at Little Chute