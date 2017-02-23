Clippers and Vikings in Regular Season Finale

Sturgeon Bay will play Gibraltar in a boys Packerland Conference basketball game in Fish Creek tonight. The Clippers (11-2, 15-5) have won five of their last six games and are led by Connor Gajda (18.9ppg) and Mitchell Jackson (11.3) while the Vikings (6-7, 11-10) have lost four of their last five games and are led by Nathan Surges (16.7) and Tyler Kropuenske (13.7). Sturgeon Bay beat Gibraltar, 68-45, last Monday.

Boys

Southern Door at Sevastopol

Kewaunee at Algoma

Oconto at NEW Lutheran

Luxemburg-Casco at Oconto Falls