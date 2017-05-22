Clippers and Eagles Today

Posted on May 22, 2017 by Chad Michaels

The Sturgeon Bay baseball team can clinch the outright Packerland Conference championship when they play at Southern Door this afternoon.  The game is now scheduled to begin at 4:00 and our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com

Baseball
Sevastopol at Mishicot
Wrightstown at Oconto

Track & Field Regionals
Division 2 (SD, SB, K, LC) at Two Rivers
Division 3 (Sev, Gib) at Algoma
*Top four finishers in each event qualify for Sectionals

Soccer
Sevastopol/Gibraltar at Sturgeon Bay
Kewaunee at Valders

