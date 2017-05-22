Clippers and Eagles Today

The Sturgeon Bay baseball team can clinch the outright Packerland Conference championship when they play at Southern Door this afternoon. The game is now scheduled to begin at 4:00 and our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Baseball
Sevastopol at Mishicot
Wrightstown at Oconto
Track & Field Regionals
Division 2 (SD, SB, K, LC) at Two Rivers
Division 3 (Sev, Gib) at Algoma
*Top four finishers in each event qualify for Sectionals
Soccer
Sevastopol/Gibraltar at Sturgeon Bay
Kewaunee at Valders