Clippers and Eagles Highlight Week 8

Sturgeon Bay will play at Southern Door as the Eagles celebrate homecoming tonight in Brussels. The Clippers (1-3, 1-6) need to win their last two games to become playoff eligible while the Eagles (4-0, 5-2) can clinch at least a share of the MONLPC-Large win a win. Southern Door has dominated the series recently by outscoring the Clippers 235-27 in their last 5 meetings. Our coverage begins with the Jorns Chevrolet of Kewaunee pregame show on 93.9FM / wdor.com
Schedule
Gillett (4-3) at Sevastopol (6-1) ~homecoming
Peshtigo (2-4) at Algoma (1-6) ~homecoming
Gibraltar (4-3) at Wausaukee (5-2)
Coleman (2-5) at Oconto (6-1)
Tomahawk (3-4) at Kewaunee (5-2)
Luxemburg-Casco (5-2) at Wrightstown (6-1)