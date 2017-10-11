Clipper Swimmers Dominate Again

The Sturgeon Bay girls swim team cruised past Shawano, 137-33, at the YMCA in Sturgeon Bay last night. The Clippers finished first and second in every event. Molly Banks (50 freestyle/100 freestyle) and Abi Schauske (200 IM/100 butterfly) won two events each while Katie Peterson (100 breaststroke) Maggie Hartman (100 backstroke) Stella Serafico (200 freestyle) and Kaitlyn Schaukse (500 freestyle) were also winners for Sturgeon Bay.

Volleyball

Southern Door beat Gibraltar 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-18

*Kendra Dantoin 13 kills, Grace LeGrave 11 kills, Tehya Bertrand 34 assists, Meghan LaCrosse 7 blocks

Sevastopol beat Kewaunee 25-17, 25-22, 28-26

*Stephanie Bemmann 11 kills, Aly Differt 8 kills/5 aces/8 assists, Brooke Hurth 16 digs

Algoma beat Sturgeon Bay 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17

*Hailey DeGrave 16 kills/7 aces, Morgan Nelson 19 assists, Katie Frank 17 assists, Koko Hartzell 13 kills, Andie Rockendorf 8 kills/2 blocks

Volleyball Standings

Algoma 8-0

Southern Door 7-1

Sevastopol 6-2

Oconto 5-3

Peshtigo 3-4

Sturgeon Bay 2-6

Gibraltar 2-6

NEW Lutheran 1-6

Kewaunee 1-7

Soccer

Fox Valley Lutheran 3

Luxemburg-Casco 1

*Griffin Geib goal, Garrett Zuleger 10 saves