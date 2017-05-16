Clipper Boys, Storm Girls Win Conference Track Titles

The Sturgeon Bay boys won the Packerland Conference track and field championship while the Kewaunee girls took top team honors at Southern Door on Monday. Sevastopol’s Olivia Wagner and Sturgeon Bay’s Connor Gajda won three individual events.

Boys Results

(100) Nic Greenlaw, Sturgeon Bay

(200) Nic Greenlaw, Sturgeon Bay

(400) Mitch Kudick, Kewaunee

(800) Jacob Wahlers, Algoma

(1600) Jacob Wahlers, Algoma

(3200) Spencer Kinstetter, Kewaunee

(110 Hurdles) Connor Gajda, Sturgeon Bay

(300 Hurdles) Cody May, Algoma

(Shot Put) Max Schoening, Algoma

(Discus) Aidan Wallace, Algoma

(High Jump) Jacob Basten, Kewaunee

(Pole Vault) Nick Baumgartner, Kewaunee

(Long Jump) Connor Gajda, Sturgeon Bay

(Triple Jump) Connor Gajda, Sturgeon Bay

(400 Relay) SB-Brady Wodack, Luke Brinkman, Hayden Shefchik, Greenlaw

(800 Relay) SB- DJ Lenius, Wodack, Brinkman, Nathaniel Greenlaw

(1600 Relay) SB- Na. Greenlaw, Shefchik, Evan Smith, Ethan Knipfer

(3200 Relay) Gib- Ian Moore, Evan Henry, Matt Scharrig, Caleb House

Girls Results

(100) Olivia Wagner, Sevastopol

(200) Olivia Wagner, Sevastopol

(400) Olivia Wagner, Sevastopol

(800) Maggie Grota, Southern Door

(1600) Hannah Lamack, Kewaunee

(3200) Hannah Lamack, Kewaunee

(100 Hurdles) Abby Baumgartner, Kewaunee

(300 Hurdles) Abby Baumgarnter, Kewaunee

(Shot Put) Katelyn Williams, Algoma

(Discus) Katelyn Williams, Algoma

(High Jump) Elizabeth McClure, Algoma

(Pole Vault) Demi Ploor, Sevastopol

(Long Jump) Khloe Williams, Algoma

(Triple Jump) Khloe Williams, Algoma

(400 Relay) Alg- Courtney Guilette, Williams, Willilams, Morgan Davister

(800 Relay) Kew- Sydney Kruse, Megan Siebold, Sara Dax, Sahara Gardner

(1600 Relay) Kew- Haylie Novak, Gabby Czech, Dax, Brianne Barta

(3200 Relay) Kew- Karina Hager, Kelli Barta, McKenna Rentmeester, Lexi Rentmeester

Boys Team Results

1. Sturgeon Bay 194

2. Kewaunee 169

3. Algoma 133

4. Southern Door 87

5. Gibraltar 32

6. Sevastopol 30

7. NEW Lutheran 21

8. Oconto 17

Girls Team Results

1. Kewaunee 174.5

2. Algoma 170-5

3. Sturgeon Bay 89.5

4. Southern Door 86.5

5. Sevastopol 80

6. Gibraltar 36

7. Oconto 23