Canadian Team Wins SBOBT

The team of Dave Bennett and Mark Libitka of Kenora, Ontario, Canada won the 27th annual Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament at Wave Pointe Marina and Resort. They brought a tournament best 26.35 pounds to the scales on Saturday and a field best 24.50 pounds to the scales on Sunday for a two day, 10 fish total of 50.85 pounds. Bennett says that slowing down was critical….

Libitka adds that a few techniques that they have used to win previous tournaments like the Canadian Bass Championships on Rainy Lake and the Kenora Bass International served them well this weekend….

When asked where winning the SBOBT ranked, Bennett and Libitka had this to say….

In second place was the Canadian team of Terry McClymont and Darren Bohonis with 48.52 pounds while Adam Rasmussen and Sam McSharry of the Stevens Point area took third place with 48.21 pounds. Big bass for the weekend was 6.78 pounds. The tournament was held at Wave Point Marina and Resort in Little Sturgeon. Full tournament results can be found at SBOBT.org