Cal Ripken Season Openers

Rotary, Bayship and Kiwanis all won games on opening day of the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball season at Sunset Park.

Rotary 4

Nicolet Bank 3

WP- Tommy Cochart/Nick Beck

*Rotary- scored 3 runs in first inning; Blayre Writt- single

*Bank- Tyler Neinas 2 hits, Jack Peterson- triple, Danny Lodl/Cody Nellis- double, Oliver Matthews- single

Bayship 3 (8 innings)

Door County Co-op 2

WP- Alec Guilette/Lance LeGrave/Caden LeMieux

* Ships- Gavin Fernandez 2 hits, Keaton Will RBI double (8th inning) LeMieux (RBI)

*Co-op- Kevin Krauel 2 hits

Kiwanis 8

Red Room 5

WP- Christian Counard

Kiwanis- Jonas Jandrin & Christian Counard- HOME RUN

Room- Emmitt Braschnewitz- 2 HOME RUNS, triple

Standings

Bayship 1-0

Kiwanis 1-0

Rotary 1-0

DC Co-op 0-1

Red Room 0-1

Nicolet Bank 0-1

Lions 0-0