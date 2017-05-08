Cal Ripken Season Openers

Rotary, Bayship and Kiwanis all won games on opening day of the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball season at Sunset Park.
Rotary 4
Nicolet Bank 3
WP- Tommy Cochart/Nick Beck
*Rotary- scored 3 runs in first inning; Blayre Writt- single
*Bank- Tyler Neinas 2 hits, Jack Peterson- triple, Danny Lodl/Cody Nellis- double, Oliver Matthews- single
Bayship 3 (8 innings)
Door County Co-op 2
WP- Alec Guilette/Lance LeGrave/Caden LeMieux
* Ships- Gavin Fernandez 2 hits, Keaton Will RBI double (8th inning) LeMieux (RBI)
*Co-op- Kevin Krauel 2 hits
Kiwanis 8
Red Room 5
WP- Christian Counard
Kiwanis- Jonas Jandrin & Christian Counard- HOME RUN
Room- Emmitt Braschnewitz- 2 HOME RUNS, triple
Standings
Bayship 1-0
Kiwanis 1-0
Rotary 1-0
DC Co-op 0-1
Red Room 0-1
Nicolet Bank 0-1
Lions 0-0