Cal Ripken Season Openers

Posted on May 8, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Rotary, Bayship and Kiwanis all won games on opening day of the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball season at Sunset Park.

Rotary 4
Nicolet Bank 3
WP- Tommy Cochart/Nick Beck
*Rotary- scored 3 runs in first inning; Blayre Writt- single
*Bank- Tyler Neinas 2 hits, Jack Peterson- triple, Danny Lodl/Cody Nellis- double, Oliver Matthews- single

Bayship 3 (8 innings)
Door County Co-op 2
WP- Alec Guilette/Lance LeGrave/Caden LeMieux
* Ships- Gavin Fernandez 2 hits, Keaton Will RBI double (8th inning) LeMieux (RBI)
*Co-op- Kevin Krauel 2 hits

Kiwanis 8
Red Room 5
WP- Christian Counard
Kiwanis- Jonas Jandrin & Christian Counard- HOME RUN
Room- Emmitt Braschnewitz- 2 HOME RUNS, triple

Standings
Bayship 1-0
Kiwanis 1-0
Rotary 1-0
DC Co-op 0-1
Red Room 0-1
Nicolet Bank 0-1
Lions 0-0

 

