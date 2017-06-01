Cal Ripken Results

Tommy Cochart hit a three run walkoff home run to lead the Rotary to a win in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball league at Sunset Park.

Rotary 7

Door County Co-op 6

WP- Nick Beck

R: Cochart- Home Run, Sam Zirbel- 2 hits, Blayre Writt- double, Taylor Laughlin/Derian Muraski- single

C: Braden Sitte/Garrett Ulberg/Frankie Ash/Kevin Krauel/Reece Lauder- single

Lions 9

Bayship 6

WP- Taylor Schaefer

L: Curt Meyer, Jaden Diller, Nick Peterson- 2 hits. Mason Motquin/Derik Schinkgton/Jack DeYoung/Jerik Valley/Frankie DeYoung/Taylor Schaefer- hit

B: Alec Guilette/Keaton Will/Lance LeGrave- 2 hits, Gavin Fernandez/Tyler Plzak- hit

Nicolet Bank 7

Red Room 0

WP- Tyler Neinas

B: Neinas- 3 hits, Danny Lodl- 3 hits, Jack Peterson- Home Run

R: Brady Kita- double

Standings

Kiwanis 6-0

Nicolet Bank 4-2

Red Room 3-3

Rotary 3-3

Lions 3-3

Bayship 2-4

DC Co-op 0-6