Cal Ripken Results

Tommy Cochart hit a three run walkoff home run to lead the Rotary to a win in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball league at Sunset Park.
Rotary 7
Door County Co-op 6
WP- Nick Beck
R: Cochart- Home Run, Sam Zirbel- 2 hits, Blayre Writt- double, Taylor Laughlin/Derian Muraski- single
C: Braden Sitte/Garrett Ulberg/Frankie Ash/Kevin Krauel/Reece Lauder- single
Lions 9
Bayship 6
WP- Taylor Schaefer
L: Curt Meyer, Jaden Diller, Nick Peterson- 2 hits. Mason Motquin/Derik Schinkgton/Jack DeYoung/Jerik Valley/Frankie DeYoung/Taylor Schaefer- hit
B: Alec Guilette/Keaton Will/Lance LeGrave- 2 hits, Gavin Fernandez/Tyler Plzak- hit
Nicolet Bank 7
Red Room 0
WP- Tyler Neinas
B: Neinas- 3 hits, Danny Lodl- 3 hits, Jack Peterson- Home Run
R: Brady Kita- double
Standings
Kiwanis 6-0
Nicolet Bank 4-2
Red Room 3-3
Rotary 3-3
Lions 3-3
Bayship 2-4
DC Co-op 0-6