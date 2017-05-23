Cal Ripken Results

Kiwanis, Red Room and Lions were winners on Monday in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken League.
Kiwanis 6
Nicolet Bank 2
WP- Joey Jeanquart
K: Jonas Jandrin- double/triple, Hunter Malvitz/Will Jandrin- double, Jeanquart/Tristian Brilla/Cole Rass- single
Bank: Tyler Neinas- 2 hits, Danny Lodl- double
Red Room 3
Door County Co-op 0
WP- Ryan Melville
Room: Cole Frangipane- 2 hits (RBI), Melville- 2 RBI
Co-op: Garrett Ulberg/Tommy Junion- single
Lions 7
Rotary 4
WP- Jack DeYoung
Lions: Jonathon Ahlswede- Home Run, Curt Meyer/Derik Schinkgton/DeYoung- 2 hits
R: Sam Zirbel- 2 run double
Standings
Kiwanis 5-0
Nicolet Bank 3-2
Bayship 2-2
Lions 2-2
Red Room 2-2
Rotary 1-3
DC Co-op 0-4