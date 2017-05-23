Cal Ripken Results

Kiwanis, Red Room and Lions were winners on Monday in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken League.

Kiwanis 6

Nicolet Bank 2

WP- Joey Jeanquart

K: Jonas Jandrin- double/triple, Hunter Malvitz/Will Jandrin- double, Jeanquart/Tristian Brilla/Cole Rass- single

Bank: Tyler Neinas- 2 hits, Danny Lodl- double

Red Room 3

Door County Co-op 0

WP- Ryan Melville

Room: Cole Frangipane- 2 hits (RBI), Melville- 2 RBI

Co-op: Garrett Ulberg/Tommy Junion- single

Lions 7

Rotary 4

WP- Jack DeYoung

Lions: Jonathon Ahlswede- Home Run, Curt Meyer/Derik Schinkgton/DeYoung- 2 hits

R: Sam Zirbel- 2 run double

Standings

Kiwanis 5-0

Nicolet Bank 3-2

Bayship 2-2

Lions 2-2

Red Room 2-2

Rotary 1-3

DC Co-op 0-4