Cal Ripken Results

Red Room picked up their first win of the season and were joined in the winners circle by Nicolet Bank and Kiwanis in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken League on Monday.

Red Room 10

Rotary 5

WP- Jared Hawkey

Room: Emmitt Braschnewitz (Home Run) Jared Hawkey (Home Run) Brady Kita- double, 3RBI

Rotary: Taylor Laughlin- double, Luke Vanderleest/Cal Ellefson/Caden LeMeiux- single

Kiwanis 8

Bayship 5

WP- Christian Counard (9K) Will Jandrin (7K)

Kiwanis: Jonas Jandrin- 2 doubles, 2 triples, Matthew Malvitz- 2 hits

Ships: Vance DeKeyser & Alec Guilette- double

Nicolet Bank 5

Lions 4

Lions: Derik Schinkgton- triple (2RBI) Jaden Diller/Jack DeYoung- single, Braylon LaRoche- run scored

Standings

Kiwanis 3-0

Bayship 2-1

Nicolet Bank 2-1

Rotary 1-1

Red Room 1-2

Lions 0-2

DC Co-op 0-2