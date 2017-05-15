Cal Ripken Results

Posted on May 15, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Red Room picked up their first win of the season and were joined in the winners circle by Nicolet Bank and Kiwanis in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken League on Monday.

Red Room 10
Rotary 5
WP- Jared Hawkey
Room:  Emmitt Braschnewitz (Home Run) Jared Hawkey (Home Run) Brady Kita- double, 3RBI
Rotary:  Taylor Laughlin- double, Luke Vanderleest/Cal Ellefson/Caden LeMeiux- single

Kiwanis 8
Bayship 5
WP- Christian Counard (9K) Will Jandrin (7K)
Kiwanis:  Jonas Jandrin- 2 doubles, 2 triples, Matthew Malvitz- 2 hits
Ships:  Vance DeKeyser & Alec Guilette- double

Nicolet Bank 5
Lions 4
Lions: Derik Schinkgton- triple (2RBI) Jaden Diller/Jack DeYoung- single, Braylon LaRoche- run scored

Standings
Kiwanis 3-0
Bayship 2-1
Nicolet Bank 2-1
Rotary 1-1
Red Room 1-2
Lions 0-2
DC Co-op 0-2

