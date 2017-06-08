Cal Ripken Results

Kiwanis, Nicolet Bank and Red Room won their games in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball league at Sunset Park.
Kiwanis 11
Bayship 2
WP- Joey Jeanquart
K: Tristan Brilla- Home Run, Hunter Malvitz- 2 hits (Home Run) Gary Barta/Brody Kollath/Matthew Malvitz/Joey Jeanquart- 2 hits
B: Alec Guilette/Gavin Fernandez- double, Blake Guilette/Tyler Plzak- double
Nicolet Bank 3
Lions 2
WP- Jack Peterson
B: Tyler Neinas/Jack Peterson- hit
L: Derik Schinkgton- 2 hits, Curt Meyer/Jack DeYoung/Taylor Schaefer- hit
Red Room 15
Rotary 7
WP- Brady Kita
RR: Issac Marsh- 3 hits, Emmett Braschnewitz- 2 hits (Home Run) Calvin Richard/Jared Hawkey/Brady Kita- 2 hits.
R: Derian Muraski- 2 hits (triple) Sam Zirbel- 2 hits, Luke Vanderleest/Mason Paye- hit
Standings
Kiwanis 8-0
Nicolet Bank 5-3
Red Room 4-4
Rotary 4-4
Lions 3-4
Bayship 3-5
DC Co-op 0-7