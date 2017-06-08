Cal Ripken Results

Posted on June 8, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Kiwanis, Nicolet Bank and Red Room won their games in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball league at Sunset Park.

Kiwanis 11
Bayship 2
WP- Joey Jeanquart
K:  Tristan Brilla- Home Run, Hunter Malvitz- 2 hits (Home Run) Gary Barta/Brody Kollath/Matthew Malvitz/Joey Jeanquart- 2 hits
B:  Alec Guilette/Gavin Fernandez- double, Blake Guilette/Tyler Plzak- double

Nicolet Bank 3
Lions 2
WP- Jack Peterson
B:  Tyler Neinas/Jack Peterson- hit
L:  Derik Schinkgton- 2 hits, Curt Meyer/Jack DeYoung/Taylor Schaefer- hit

Red Room 15
Rotary 7
WP- Brady Kita
RR:  Issac Marsh- 3 hits, Emmett Braschnewitz- 2 hits (Home Run) Calvin Richard/Jared Hawkey/Brady Kita- 2 hits.
R:  Derian Muraski- 2 hits (triple) Sam Zirbel- 2 hits, Luke Vanderleest/Mason Paye- hit

Standings
Kiwanis 8-0
Nicolet Bank 5-3
Red Room 4-4
Rotary 4-4
Lions 3-4
Bayship 3-5
DC Co-op 0-7

KCDB
Door County Medical Center
Sports Schedule
Advertisement
Posted in Sports, Sports Ticker | Tagged , |

Comments are closed.

Related Articles