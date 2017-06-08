Cal Ripken Results

Kiwanis, Nicolet Bank and Red Room won their games in the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball league at Sunset Park.

Kiwanis 11

Bayship 2

WP- Joey Jeanquart

K: Tristan Brilla- Home Run, Hunter Malvitz- 2 hits (Home Run) Gary Barta/Brody Kollath/Matthew Malvitz/Joey Jeanquart- 2 hits

B: Alec Guilette/Gavin Fernandez- double, Blake Guilette/Tyler Plzak- double

Nicolet Bank 3

Lions 2

WP- Jack Peterson

B: Tyler Neinas/Jack Peterson- hit

L: Derik Schinkgton- 2 hits, Curt Meyer/Jack DeYoung/Taylor Schaefer- hit

Red Room 15

Rotary 7

WP- Brady Kita

RR: Issac Marsh- 3 hits, Emmett Braschnewitz- 2 hits (Home Run) Calvin Richard/Jared Hawkey/Brady Kita- 2 hits.

R: Derian Muraski- 2 hits (triple) Sam Zirbel- 2 hits, Luke Vanderleest/Mason Paye- hit

Standings

Kiwanis 8-0

Nicolet Bank 5-3

Red Room 4-4

Rotary 4-4

Lions 3-4

Bayship 3-5

DC Co-op 0-7

