Cal Ripken Results

Kiwanis, Bayship and Rotary all won games to open the second half of the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball season at Sunset Park.

Bayship 6

Door County 0

WP- Lance LeGrave/Gavin Fernandez

B: Aiden Isaksen- RBI single, Alec Guilette- double, Caden LeMieux/Tyler Plzak/Blake Guilette/Drew Daoust/Fernandez- single

C: Frankie Ash- 2 hits, Caden Pierre/Kevin Krauel/Garrett Ulberg- single

Kiwanis 8

Red Room 6

WP- Jonas Jandrin

K: Christian Counard- 3 hits (2 Home Runs) Matthew Malvitz- 2 hits (Home Run) Will Jandrin- 2 hits

R: Emmett Braschnewitz- Home Run, Finn Stuth/Isaac Marsh- 2 hits, Calvin Richard- single

Rotary 11

Nicolet Bank 5

WP- Derian Muraski

R: Trey Vanderleest/Blayre Writt- 3 hits, Luke Vanderleest/Muraski- 2 hits, Tommy Cochart- Home Run, Taylor Laughlin/Mason Paye- single

B: Jack Peterson- Home Run, Keith House/Cody Nellis/Aiden Duechert/Tatum Routhieaux- single

Standings

Kiwanis 7-0

Rotary 4-3

Nicolet Bank 4-3

Bayship 3-4

Red Room 3-4

Lions 3-3

DC Co-op 0-7