Cal Ripken Results

Posted on June 5, 2017 by Chad Michaels

Kiwanis, Bayship and Rotary all won games to open the second half of the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball season at Sunset Park.

Bayship 6
Door County 0
WP- Lance LeGrave/Gavin Fernandez
B:  Aiden Isaksen- RBI single, Alec Guilette- double, Caden LeMieux/Tyler Plzak/Blake Guilette/Drew Daoust/Fernandez- single
C:  Frankie Ash- 2 hits, Caden Pierre/Kevin Krauel/Garrett Ulberg- single

Kiwanis 8
Red Room 6
WP- Jonas Jandrin
K:  Christian Counard- 3 hits (2 Home Runs) Matthew Malvitz- 2 hits (Home Run) Will Jandrin- 2 hits
R:  Emmett Braschnewitz- Home Run, Finn Stuth/Isaac Marsh- 2 hits, Calvin Richard- single

Rotary 11
Nicolet Bank 5
WP- Derian Muraski
R:  Trey Vanderleest/Blayre Writt- 3 hits, Luke Vanderleest/Muraski- 2 hits, Tommy Cochart- Home Run, Taylor Laughlin/Mason Paye- single
B:  Jack Peterson- Home Run, Keith House/Cody Nellis/Aiden Duechert/Tatum Routhieaux- single

Standings
Kiwanis 7-0
Rotary 4-3
Nicolet Bank 4-3
Bayship 3-4
Red Room 3-4
Lions 3-3
DC Co-op 0-7

