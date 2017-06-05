Cal Ripken Results

Kiwanis, Bayship and Rotary all won games to open the second half of the Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball season at Sunset Park.
Bayship 6
Door County 0
WP- Lance LeGrave/Gavin Fernandez
B: Aiden Isaksen- RBI single, Alec Guilette- double, Caden LeMieux/Tyler Plzak/Blake Guilette/Drew Daoust/Fernandez- single
C: Frankie Ash- 2 hits, Caden Pierre/Kevin Krauel/Garrett Ulberg- single
Kiwanis 8
Red Room 6
WP- Jonas Jandrin
K: Christian Counard- 3 hits (2 Home Runs) Matthew Malvitz- 2 hits (Home Run) Will Jandrin- 2 hits
R: Emmett Braschnewitz- Home Run, Finn Stuth/Isaac Marsh- 2 hits, Calvin Richard- single
Rotary 11
Nicolet Bank 5
WP- Derian Muraski
R: Trey Vanderleest/Blayre Writt- 3 hits, Luke Vanderleest/Muraski- 2 hits, Tommy Cochart- Home Run, Taylor Laughlin/Mason Paye- single
B: Jack Peterson- Home Run, Keith House/Cody Nellis/Aiden Duechert/Tatum Routhieaux- single
Standings
Kiwanis 7-0
Rotary 4-3
Nicolet Bank 4-3
Bayship 3-4
Red Room 3-4
Lions 3-3
DC Co-op 0-7