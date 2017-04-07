Cal Ripken Baseball Tryout Info

The Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken baseball league is holding tryouts for the 2017 season on Saturday, April 8 at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay. Any player who is 10, 11 or 12 years old as of April 30 and did not play in the majors last season must try out. Those unable to attend should call league president John Lodl at 495-8230.

Tryout Times

*If you are 12 or 11 years old and need to try out be at Kiwanis Field to warm up at 2:15- tryouts begin at 2:30.

10 year olds

If your last name starts between A-F, be at Kiwanis Field to warm up at 2:15- tryouts begin at 2:30.

If your last name starts between G-Q, be at Kiwanis Field to warm up at 2:55- tryouts begin at 3:10.

If your last name starts between R-Z, be at Kiwanis Field to warm up at 3:40- tryouts begins at 3:55.